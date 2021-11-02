HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at €70.22 ($82.61) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.