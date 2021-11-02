Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.270-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of HSIC traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 33,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,968. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

