Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given “Buy” Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their buy rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

