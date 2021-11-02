Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

