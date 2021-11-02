HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Tops $8.48 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $117,976.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

