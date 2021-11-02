Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

