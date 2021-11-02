HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 14.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s share price traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 31,348,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

