Hiveterminal Token Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $71,002.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

