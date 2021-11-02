Hoge Finance Market Cap Achieves $264.54 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $264.54 million and $4.48 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,395,339,034 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

