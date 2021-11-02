Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

