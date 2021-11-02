Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,770. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.65. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.