Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

