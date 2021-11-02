Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

