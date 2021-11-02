Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

