Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

