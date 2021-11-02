Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HUM opened at $459.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.