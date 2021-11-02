Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,114. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

