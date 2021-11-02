Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.81 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.630 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 93,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,114. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.