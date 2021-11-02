Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYZN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 3,729,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,855. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

