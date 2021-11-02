i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.