iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

