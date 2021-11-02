IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

IBG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.23. 18,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,989. The firm has a market cap of C$383.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.91. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.