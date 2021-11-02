ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00081650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00103246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.47 or 1.00489134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.31 or 0.07039976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

