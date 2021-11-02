Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Up 6.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icosavax stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
