IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.