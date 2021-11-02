IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director William M. Cook Sells 679 Shares

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.90. 465,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,161. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

