Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.07 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $263,325.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00006437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.