IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.51

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.51 and last traded at C$49.49, with a volume of 107894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

