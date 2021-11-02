II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

