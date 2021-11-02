Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $416.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.88 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

