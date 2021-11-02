IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $14,293,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

