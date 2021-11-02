Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

