Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.66

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 27363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

