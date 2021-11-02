Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $470,453.78 and $30,361.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

