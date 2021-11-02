Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,707,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,070,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.2 days.

IVBXF stock remained flat at $$9.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

