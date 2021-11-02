Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.