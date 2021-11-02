Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229,339 shares in the company, valued at C$491,735.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 27th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,933.40.
  • On Thursday, September 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20.
  • On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

MRZ opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

