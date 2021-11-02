Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells 1,767 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CUBI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 52.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

