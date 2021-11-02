Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $757,098.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00220584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00096831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,985,847 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

