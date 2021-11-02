Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

NSP stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.45.

Get Insperity alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.