inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and $164,538.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

