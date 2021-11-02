Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

IART stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 22,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,516. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

