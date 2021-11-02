Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.