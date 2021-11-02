Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post $8.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.