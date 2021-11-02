Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post $8.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.