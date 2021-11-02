Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

