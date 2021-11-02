Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.13 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

