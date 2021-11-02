Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,009. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

