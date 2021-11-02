Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

IPI stock traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 713,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,943. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.