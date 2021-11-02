Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VKI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,795. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.