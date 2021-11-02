Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

